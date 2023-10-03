Deco wants to ban Barcelona signing players over 30

Barcelona sporting director Deco reportedly wants to implement a new rule banning the club from signing players over the age of 30.

Diario Sport are reporting that Deco has been chatting with Xavi and wants to avoid signing any more veterans after bringing in three last summer.

Barca signed three thirty-somethings Oriol Romeu, Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan last summer and Deco thinks that’s more than enough.

The problem is that while all three players bring bags of quality and experience they also have no re-sale value which is a problem for the cash-strapped Catalans.

Barca look set to focus on younger player, such as Vitor Roque, while the club are also being linked with a move for Gabriel Moscardo.

The report reckons that Barca will still target players on free transfers but it certainly seems that age will be a factor going forward.

All of which will be pretty interesting when it comes to Joao Cancelo. The Portugal international has been tipped for a permanent transfer but will turn 30 in May.

What do you think of Barca’s potential new policy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!