Inter Miami owner reveals Barcelona promise he made to Lionel Messi

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has made it clear he’s “committed” to ensuring Lionel Messi gets a proper goodbye from Barcelona at some point in the future.

Messi was linked with a Barcelona return in the summer but ended up moving to the MLS side where he’s been an instant hit.

However, Mas says that he promised Messi when he signed that he would do all he could to ensure that he gets his long-awaited reunion with Barca at some point.

“Messi’s departure from Barcelona was not to his liking, he could not say goodbye to his club that welcomed him as a child, and I think the circumstances were not what Lionel wanted,” he told Marca. “I gave him my commitment that I will do everything possible in the coming years to give him the opportunity to say goodbye to his fans in Barcelona. Inter Miami will go or we will do some kind of match.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has also spoken about paying tribute to the GOAT. He has previously hinted that it could come when the club officially reopens the Camp Nou after the renovation work is completed.