Sergio Conceição urges Porto to exploit Barca’s weaknesses

Porto coach Sérgio Conceição has urged his team to take advantage of Barcelona’s weaknesses when the two teams meet on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Barcelona head into the game after a big win over Antwerp in their opening match, while Porto beat Shakhtar Donestk 3-1.

Conceição says his players need to be confident against Barcelona and believe they can take all three points from Xavi’s side.

“Let’s go into the game thinking that we can and should win. With confidence. The respect we have for our opponents doesn’t have to make us afraid of anything,” he said. “We have to take advantage of some of Barcelona’s weaknesses. We understand that, because of the team we are and the way we play and approach these games, there are details that are important. We have to rise to the occasion. We will suffer against Barcelona, ​​but Barcelona will also suffer against FC Porto.”

Conceição also revealed that his side will be without former Real Madrid defender Pepe for the match. Barca recently enjoyed coming up against Sergio Ramos recently, when the defender scored an own goal for Sevilla, but Pepe misses out through injury.