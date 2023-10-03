Why former Barcelona midfielder Nico González hasn’t taken off at Porto

Nico González, the promising Galician footballer, has recently found himself on the fringes at Porto, prompting discussions about his role in the team. Despite being considered a significant signing for the Portuguese club, Nico’s playing time has dwindled in recent matches, a situation acknowledged by his coach, Sergio Conceiçao, in a press conference. This shift in fortunes follows a pivotal mistake in a league match against Arouca, where Nico’s defensive error cost the team valuable points.

Since his transfer from FC Barcelona to Porto, where the Catalan club retained 50% of his rights in exchange for 8.5 million euros, Nico González has faced a notable period of adjustment. Alongside fellow newcomer Alan Varela, he represents a substantial investment by the Portuguese side. However, Nico’s appearances in the league have been scarce since September 3rd, with only a brief stint in a UEFA Champions League match against Shakhtar in Hamburg.

During a press conference addressing Nico’s situation, Conceiçao acknowledged the player’s need for adaptation and development, much like other young talents joining the club. He emphasized that Nico is in good health and ready to contribute, but also highlighted the necessity for him to put in hard work. This observation underscores the coach’s belief in Nico’s potential, despite the recent challenges he has faced on the field. Additionally, Barcelona retains the option to repurchase Nico in the upcoming seasons for approximately 20 million euros, a testament to his long-term value in the football world.