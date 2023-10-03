Joao Felix reveals which Barcelona player has surprised him the most

Joao Felix was on media duties on Tuesday ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Porto.

The new signing had some interesting insight into life at his new club, particularly when it comes to which player has surprised him the most.

“The player who has surprised me the most is Frenkie, I already knew him from TV, but up close, it’ svery different, you have another perspective of his game and control. The way he understands the game, the way he plays,” he told reporters.

Felix was also asked about why he seems to be far happier playing for a club like Barcelona rather than parent club Atletico.

“As I have said several times before, the difference between Barça and Atlético can be seen in everything, in the team, in the club,” he explaind.

“We can see Barca’s way of playing compared to Atlético’s, which does not mean that it is bad, but I adapt better to Barca’s way of playing. I needed a change of scenery. Now I am happy, so is my family and it is the most important thing,”

Wednesday’s game sees Felix back in Portugal where he thinks Barca will face “the most difficult rival in the group” and he admitted it will be a “special” match for him.