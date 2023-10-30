FC Barcelona News: 30 October 2023; Gundogan hits out after Clasico defeat, duo set to return

El Clásico recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva | FC Barcelona

Barcelona were back in training on Sunday morning for a recovery session after the defeat to Real Madrid. All the available squad members took part.

Gündogan hits out at Barcelona for reaction to Clásico loss

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has hit out at his team-mates for their reaction to losing El Clasico, saying he wants to see more emotion.

Veteran Barca players annoyed at falling into Real Madrid trap | Sport

Barcelona’s veteran players were annoyed to lose to Real Madrid in El Clasico after dominating the majority of the game at Montjuic.

Barcelona to welcome key duo back for Real Sociedad | Football Espana

Barcelona are expecting to welcome back Frenkie de Jong and Pedri from injury for their next La Liga clash against Real Sociedad.

The day of Aitana Bonmati and Lionel Messi | Sport

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is due to take place on Monday in Paris, with Aitana Bonmati expected to win the women’s prize and Lionel Messi to clinch the men’s trophy.

Milan to sign Betis star in January, Barcelona set to receive sell-on fee | Football Espana

AC Milan are set to sign Juan Miranda from Betis in January. The deal will see Barcelona take a significant part of the transfer fee as they have a 40% sell-on clause.