Marquez: It’s a shame Marc Guiu has to leave Barcelona for the national team

Barcelona Atletic coach Rafa Marquez admits he is disappointed at having to lose Marc Guiu to international duty after his winner on Sunday.

The youngster, who was the hero for the first team against Athletic last weekend, came off the bench to score the winner against Osasuna B in a 2-1 victory.

However, he is now set to link up with the Spain team for the Under-17 World Cup, alongside a host of team-mates, and Marquez is sorry to see him go.

“I’m happy for what Marc is going through. We know about his potential and what he can give us, it is a shame that today he has to go with the national team, not only him, but all the selected ones, so it is part of being at Barça,” he said.

“Eight are leaving and that’s what it is, we must continue working. Our goal is to continue competing.”

Guiu posted on social media after the game to express his delight at his latest goal.

“Very happy with the work of the whole team and to help with a goal. It’s time to keep working hard to achieve your goals Barcelona B,” he said.

Guiu is expected to miss around a month with the Spain team as he heads for the tournament in Indonesia. The competition runs from November 10 and runs until December 2.