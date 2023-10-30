Barcelona ‘urgently’ want a new midfielder, not convinced by Oriol Romeu

Barcelona are said to be “urgently” looking for a new pivot in the January transfer window after failing to be convinced by Oriol Romeu.

The Catalans brought Romeu back to the club from Girona in the summer, and he’s gone on to play 14 times already for Xavi’s side.

However, Relevo are now reporting that Barca have already decided to look for a new midfielder and have made the position a priority for January.

Romeu was left out of the starting XI for El Clasico, and it seems he’s really not doing enough to convince he’s the right man for the job.

He’s only completed 90 minutes once, against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, and has regularly been subbed off.

Injuries have left Xavi short of options in midfield but that still hasn’t been enough for Romeru to nail down a regular place, with Gavi dropping deeper to play with Ilkay Gundogan against Real Madrid.

There’s a suggestion that Gavi could continue playing at the base of the midfield because he’s impressed Barca so much whenever he’s featured deeper.

January will be a difficult window for Barcelona to do business in because of their continuing financial limitations.

The club have also made it clear they really want to bring a move forward for Vitor Roque - will there be enough room for another midfielder too?