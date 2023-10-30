‘It’s not Gavi’s fault’ - Tchouameni leaps to Barcelona midfielder’s defence after El Clasico

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has defended Gavi from accusations the Barca teen injured the Frenchman during El Clasico.

Tchouameni has been ruled out of action with a fractured metatarsal, and footage had emerged of a challenge made by Gavi on Tchouameni during the game.

The video had Madrid fans chatting on social media but Tchouameni has claimed his injury is not down to Gavi.

“It’s not Gavi’s fault. I got injured at the end of the first half,” he wrote on Twitter along with a video of the challenge.

No es culpa de Gavi. Me lesioné al final de la primera mitad https://t.co/80QK1668n8 — Tchouameni Aurélien (@atchouameni) October 30, 2023

It’s a good move by Tchouameni, particularly as Gavi has come in for some unfair criticism of his playing style since breaking into the first team. Indeed Xavi has had to defend his midfielder from accusations he’s overly physical.

Gavi seems to have a good relationship with Tchouameni. He spoke about the Frenchman before El Clasico, saying: “I quite like Tchouameni as a player. He seems like a top footballer. I really like him as a player.”