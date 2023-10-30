Fermin Lopez set to stay with Barcelona first team for rest of the season

Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly told Fermin Lopez that he will stay with the first team for the rest of the season.

Lopez has impressed this season when called up to the first team and Xavi has said he can forget about playing for Barcelona Atletic again, according to AS.

Xavi explained that Lopez will stay with the first team along with Lamine Yamal, and that he is now considered a first teamer.

Lopez has made nine appearances already this season and has looked at home in the senior squad despite his relative lack of experience.

Xavi showed exactly how highly he regards Lopez by starting him in El Clasico and being rewarded with an excellent performance from the youngster.

Barcelona have already handed Lopez a new contract that runs until 2027, and it looks like the door is open for him to play a key role this season.

Lopez, who spent last year on loan at Linares, has already spoken about his breakthrough this season and insisted he won’t get carried away or let his new-found success go to his head.