Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati wins Women’s Ballon d’Or

Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati has won the 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or after a phenomenal year for both club and country.

Aitana has been named the best female player in the world at the ceremony in Paris, taking over from Barcelona team-mate Alexia Putellas.

The award is richly deserved after a stunning period of success. Aitana won the league and the Champions League last season with Barcelona and then picked up the World Cup with Spain.

Aitana also picked up the Golden Ball trophy at the World Cup for being the best player at the tournament and now has yet another prestigious prize to add to her collection.

Congratulations to Aitana!