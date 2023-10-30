Luis Rubiales banned from football for 3 years for non-consensually kissing Jenni Hermoso

Luis Rubiales, who was recently ousted as president of the Spanish football federation, has received a three year ban from FIFA. He will not be allowed to participate in any level of football sponsored by FIFA for kissing a player, Jenni Hermoso, against her will.

He was initially banned for 90 days but a disciplinary committee has found he should be banned for a full 3 years. Rubiales claims the kiss was consensual, but Hermoso has stated firmly this was not the case.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso after the latter had helped Spain win the Women’s World Cup. A statement attributed to her was put out later by the Spanish federation, saying the kiss was consensual. But Hermoso later clarified that she did not say what was attributed to her.

Rubiales has put out a statement saying he will appeal the ruling, claiming the sentence is “an injustice.”

Hermoso, who played with FC Barcelona for seven years across two stints, now plays for CF Pachuca in Mexico.