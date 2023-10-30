FC Barcelona wins club of the year award at Ballon d’Or gala

FC Barcelona Femení have won the award for best women’s team at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The club were incredibly strong last season, winning the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish league.

Barcelona defeated VfL Wolfsburg in the women’s edition of the Champions League final after going down 2-0 in the first half. They ended up winning it in dramatic fashion with a score of 3-2.

They won Liga F with 10 points over second place Real Madrid, scoring 118 goals and conceding only 10 in the process.

They also won the Supercup final with a 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Club president Joan Laporta, manager Jonatan Giráldez, and Patri Guijarro (who scored a brace in the Champions League final) represented the team and received the award at the gala.