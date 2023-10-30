Ranking of Barcelona players in Ballon d’Or revealed

FC Barcelona won two awards at the 2023 Ballon d’Or gala, with several others honored in the ranking.

The Catalans took home the award for best women’s team, while Aitana Bonmatí won the best female player award.

Salma Paralluelo (3rd), Fridolina Rolfö (4th), Patricia Guijarro (8th), Mapi León (16th), and Asisat Oshoala (20th) also placed in the top 30th.

Among the men, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or. However, among current players, Robert Lewandowski was the highest ranked. He finished 12th, while İlkay Gündoğan was 14th.

Pedri came third for the Kopa Trophy (best young player), while Gavi finished 5th, and Alejandro Balde was 7th.

Marc-André ter Stegen was nominated for the Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper) but he was not ranked in the top three.