WATCH: New footage shows Barcelona’s Camp Nou looking unrecognisable after being ripped apart

Barcelona have offered a fresh update on how the Camp Nou is looking currently as renovation work continues to take place.

The Catalans have moved out of the famous old stadium this season and it’s been ripped apart, as we’ve already seen from previous updates.

As you can seen, it’s looking very empty and bare right now.

Barca have been granted approval for building works to begin and have also offered fans a glimpse of what to expect when everything is completed.

In the meantime, Barca have had to make Montjuic their home and set an attendance record at the stadium for El Clasico.

It’s been reported that 50,112 fans packed into the stadium (more than its 49,472 capacity) for the game against Barcelona and Real Madrid.