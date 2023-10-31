FC Barcelona News: 31 October 2023; Aitana Bonmati and Lionel Messi win top awards at 2023 Ballon d’Or

Aitana Bonmatí named Ballon d’Or for 2023 | FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati was named the winner of the women’s Ballon d’Or for 2023 after a stunning year for club and country.

Barça, best women’s team of 2023 | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Femeni were named team of the year at the Ballon d’Or gala after winning three trophies in the last year, including the Champions League.

Aitana Bonmati: It’s a dream... I extend the prize to my team-mates | Sport

Aitana Bonmati paid tribute to her team-mates after winning the Ballon d’Or, saying she would not have won the prestigious trophy without them.

Lionel Messi wins his eighth Ballon d’Or award | Sport

Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or on Monday night. The Barcelona legend beat Erling Haaland to the prize after winning the World Cup last year with Argentina.

Marc Guiu, man of the moment | FC Barcelona

Marc Guiu was the hero again as he came off the bench to score the winner for Barcelona Atletic against Osasuna at the weekend.

Tchouaméni addresses fake news that blamed Barça’s Gavi for his injury | Sport

Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouaméni took to social media to address fake news that Barcelona midfielder Gavi was responsible for his broken foot.