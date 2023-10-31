 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marc-Andre ter Stegen tells Barcelona to ‘come back stronger’ after Clasico loss

The goalkeeper wants a strong response

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has urged his team-mates to “come back even stronger” from Saturday’s Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

The Catalans giants let slip a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to their biggest rivals and drop four points behind Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the table.

It’s a disappointing result for Barcelona, and sees their unbeaten start to the season end, but Ter Stegen has urged his team-mates to pick themselves up and move on.

“Disappointing result, losing the game in the last minutes. Now rest, charge batteries and we go again even stronger!” he wrote on X.

Barcelona do have a week to rest before their next fixture against Real Sociedad which allows for some time to reflect on the game and where it all went wrong.

There’s also a bit of extra time for Barcelona’s injured players to recover, with reports suggesting Pedri and Frenkie de Jong could be fit for the trip to the Basque country.

