Messi: I was lucky to be on the best team in history at Barcelona

Lionel Messi paid tribute to Barcelona after picking up a record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or on Monday in a ceremony in Paris.

The GOAT beat off competition from Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to be named the best player in the world yet again after last year’s World Cup triumph.

Messi then gave a generous acceptance speech and made sure to mention his former club when talking about his incredible career.

“I was lucky to be in the best team in the world, the best club. The best team in history. That made it easier to win individual titles,” he said.

“I said the other day that Argentina was close to that team and they misunderstood me. Nobody doubts that Barça was the best in history and it will be almost impossible to see something similar.”

LEO MESSI: "I was lucky to be on the best team in the world, in the best club, the best team in history." pic.twitter.com/ASlEb6c1fC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 30, 2023

Monday was a good night for Barcelona, with Aitana Bonmati picking up the Women’s Ballon d’Or after a phenomenal year for club and country.

Barcelona Femeni also picked up the club of the year award after winning the league title and Champions League last season.