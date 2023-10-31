 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Messi: I’d like to change the way the story ended at Barcelona

The GOAT wants a proper goodbye

By Gill Clark
TOPSHOT-FBL-AWARD-BALLON D’OR-2023 Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Lionel Messi spoke about the possibility of a return to Barcelona in the future after picking up the Ballon d’Or for a record eighth time.

The GOAT was denied a proper farewell when he left for PSG in 2021, and Joan Laporta has talked up the possibility of a proper tribute to the legend.

Messi admits he didn’t like the way he left the club and would be more than happy to come back to the club and see the fans again.

“There was a bitter taste when I left and I don’t like that,” he said. “I’d like to change the way the story ended.

“I deserve to say goodbye to the people that gave me so much joy. Barcelona is my home, I love the club and the people. If it [tribute game] happens, I would be happy to be there...”

It’s been rumoured that Barcelona could organise something for Messi when the Camp Nou reopens after renovation work is completed in the famous old stadium.

