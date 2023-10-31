Lionel Messi tips Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal to be a future Ballon d’Or winner

Lionel Messi has named Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal as one of several players who could lift the Ballon d’Or in the future.

The GOAT has dominated the award during his incredible career and picked up the prestigious trophy for the eighth time on Monday night.

At the age of 36, it could be the last time that Messi wins the Ballon d’Or and he told L’Equipe who he thinks could be in line to succeed him as the best in the world.

”There is a generation of players that can compete in the coming years. There are the cases of Haaland, Mbappé, Vinicius... I don’t know, there are many young people,” he said. “Lamine, who is now very young and is already playing at Barcelona and being important ... will play a prominent role and fight for it in the future too. There are always good players. A very nice stage is coming to for us to enjoy.”

It’s high praise indeed for Lamine Yamal who has already attracted enormous amounts of hype as he’s made his way up the ranks and into the Barca first team.

Yet Lamine Yamal has been clearly showing what he’s made of. He made have only just turned 16 but he’s already broken a host of records, including becoming La Liga’s youngest goalscorer.