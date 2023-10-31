 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘You’re lying once again’ - Messi denies chatting with Laporta at Ballon d’Or ceremony

The GOAT has had his say

FBL-AWARD-BALLON D’OR-2023 Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Lionel Messi has taken aim at Catalan journalist Gerard Romero after winning his eighth Ballon d’Or on Monday night in Paris.

The GOAT spoke warmly about Barcelona after picking up the prize, saying he’d be happy to return to say a proper goodbye and tipping Lamine Yamal for future success.

Messi has also now taken time out to hit out at a report from Romero who claimed that the Argentine met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta at the Ballon d’Or gala.

Romero claims the two spoke at the ceremony about a possible date for Barca to pay tribute to Messi, something the World Cup winner denies.

“You’re lying once more,” he wrote on Instagram stories alongside a photo of Romero’s claim.

Messi also hit out at streamer Ibai Llanos at the event. The Barcelona legend appeared on his Twitch stream briefly but didn’t want to talk.

“I’m not going to answer you anymore because you make everything public and I don’t like it…the Ballon d’Or? Now you are changing the topic you son of a b*tch,” he said.

It’s thought Messi was annoyed because had Ibai read out a private text conversation between the two previously on one of his streams.

