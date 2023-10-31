‘You’re lying once again’ - Messi denies chatting with Laporta at Ballon d’Or ceremony

Lionel Messi has taken aim at Catalan journalist Gerard Romero after winning his eighth Ballon d’Or on Monday night in Paris.

The GOAT spoke warmly about Barcelona after picking up the prize, saying he’d be happy to return to say a proper goodbye and tipping Lamine Yamal for future success.

Messi has also now taken time out to hit out at a report from Romero who claimed that the Argentine met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta at the Ballon d’Or gala.

Romero claims the two spoke at the ceremony about a possible date for Barca to pay tribute to Messi, something the World Cup winner denies.

“You’re lying once more,” he wrote on Instagram stories alongside a photo of Romero’s claim.

Lionel Messi responds to Gerard Romero's claims that Messi and Laporta spoke at the Ballon d'Or gala. Messi says "You're lying... once more... ". pic.twitter.com/5YAROIUBgy — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 31, 2023

Messi also hit out at streamer Ibai Llanos at the event. The Barcelona legend appeared on his Twitch stream briefly but didn’t want to talk.

“I’m not going to answer you anymore because you make everything public and I don’t like it…the Ballon d’Or? Now you are changing the topic you son of a b*tch,” he said.

el momento en el que me llama hijo de puta y luego nos ponemos a hablar como si fuera una entrevista seria qué ha sido pic.twitter.com/fvGKcNYKwH — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) October 30, 2023

It’s thought Messi was annoyed because had Ibai read out a private text conversation between the two previously on one of his streams.