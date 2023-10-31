Oriol Romeu tipped to leave Barcelona and return to Girona at the end of the season

Oriol Romeu only arrived back at Barcelona in the summer but there’s already talk he could be off at the end of the season and head back to Girona.

Barcelona are thought to be keen to bring in a new pivot in January after failing to be convinced by Romeu in the early weeks of the season.

Diario Sport are now reporting that Girona are keeping tabs on Romeu’s situation and would welcome back the midfielder with open arms if he’s deemed surplus to requirements.

Romeu arrived on a three-year deal for a fee thought to be around €3.4 million. Barca also inserted a €400m release clause in his contract.

The midfielder has gone on to make 14 appearances in all competitions but has only once managed to play the entire 90 minutes.

Xavi opted to go without Romeu for El Clasico, despite being without Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, which has drawn speculation the 32-year-old could move on after just one season.