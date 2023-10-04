 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FC Barcelona announce squad for Champions League match against FC Porto

Xavi Hernández has called up 20 players for Wednesday’s clash

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Portugal for a big Champions League group stage game against FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Wednesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 14. João Félix, 27. Lamine Yamal

Barça suffered a third key injury last week as Raphinha will miss some time due to a hamstring injury and joins Pedri (thigh) and Frenkie de Jong (ankle) on the absentee list for this one, and the lack of numbers in midfield means a call-up for Barça Atlètic midfielder Marc Casadó for the trip to Porto.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gündogan, Romeu, Gavi; Ferran, Lewandowski, Félix

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!

