Barcelona need at least one more year to return to financial normalcy - report

FC Barcelona’s accountants are warning that the club needs at least one more year, if not more, to return to financial normalcy, according to a new report.

The club needs one big sale to be able to have some margin to plan things calmly. This season, Barcelona managed to build a strong squad through the use of loans and free transfers. Even then, money was tight and the various deals were approved with very little margin in terms of La Liga’s FFP rules.

That’s why they say that Barcelona still needs one big sale to get back to normalcy. Last year, they tried to sell Frenkie de Jong, although he ultimately refused to leave. And this year, they looked to sell Ansu Fati, although that never came to fruition either.

All signs point to the Catalans to attempt Fati’s sale again. He’s currently on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion, and he’s yet to fully kick on. Barcelona would be hoping that he starts shining soon, as it would make his price rise.

Regardless, nearly all options are on the table, and it’s possible that almost any player could be sold if a big enough offer comes.