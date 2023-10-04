Xavi talks Joao Felix, Fermin Lopez & Lamine Yamal ahead of Porto

Xavi has faced the press ahead of Barcelona’s second Champions League group stage game on Wednesday against Porto.

The Catalans arrive in Portugal looking for a second win in the competition, after beating Antwerp in their opener, and will be favorites for victory.

Xavi spoke about reaching 100 appearances as Barcelona manager, Fermin Lopez being ready to play and new signing Joao Felix.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on UCL

We have many players who are a year older, more experienced, who have already won titles here. We have strengthened ourselves well and in this competition we hope to be at the level that Barca requires.

Xavi on if this is the toughest group match

I don’t think about being first or second. I think about qualifying and the three points. We don’t have to look any further. It’s the most important game because it’s the next one. We play a tough rival, in a great stadium.

Xavi on Porto

They like to have the ball but they also close down well. They win many duels, they are strong on set pieces. We have analyzed them and we will try to compete in the best way possible. They are very strong and fast in transitions and we are prepared if they play with five at the back.

Xavi on his 100th game in charge

I have learned not to be too euphoric when things are going well and vice versa. I have to have emotional stability for myself and for my players. This is football, and you can win or lose.

Xavi on Fermin Lopez

He is part of the first team, he has earned it. He trains very well, he is dynamic, I like him a lot and he is a surprise for everyone. We didn’t have him at the beginning of the season, but we saw him in training and he is a footballer that we think can help a lot. He has a high level and if he believes in it he can be a Barça player for many years. He is ready to play tomorrow.

Xavi on if it’ll be a cautious approach

I consider myself an offensive and brave coach and there is no need to change that. You have to have balance but above all be brave and go on the attack.

Xavi on Lewandowski

I talk to him a lot. He’s very involved, he tells me what he sees. Last year we didn’t compete, but that’s no longer an excuse. We have to compete to at least reach the round of 16.

Xavi on Joao Felix

He’s happy. He is ​​a team player. He is supportive and generous, and that is why things are going well for him. He is working very hard

Xavi on Lamine Yamal

We have expert players and other very young ones, like Balde, Gavi, Lamine... and this mix makes the team flow. The experience and the self-confidence and dynamism of the young people matter. And I hope Lamine marks an era, but we don’t do him any favours talking like that and comparing him with Messi.