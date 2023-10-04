Training at the Estádio do Dragão - FC Barcelona

First contact with Estadio do Dragão. The FC Barcelona players trained on the Porto pitch prior to the Champions League matchday two game on 4 October (9pm CEST).

FC Porto v FC Barcelona

After a comfortable 5-0 win over Royal Antwerp at the Estadi Olimpic in the opening game of Champions League Group H, FC Barcelona now go on the road for the first time in this year's competition. The destination is the 50,000+ capacity Estádio do Dragão, and the opposition are FC Porto, who also won their opening fixture, 3-1 away to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Xavi: 'This is the Champions League and we are ready'

The Barça coach and Portuguese forward João Félix look ahead to the game against FC Porto

João Félix says this is 'probably the toughest group game'

It's been a good start for João Félix at Barça. He has scored three goals in his first games as a blaugrana and the number 14 looks set to be involved in a very special at the Do Dragao on Wednesday. He will face Porto, having spent time in the youth team there, prior to also visiting there in the shirt of their great rivals Benfica.

Do Dragão, where Leo Messi made his FC Barcelona debut

FC Barcelona's second Champions League fixture this season takes them a place that will forever be associated to the name of someone regarded by so many as the greatest footballer ever to grace the game. For the Estádio Do Dragão is the very place where he played his first game for the senior side.

