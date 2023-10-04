WELCOME TO THE ESTÁDIO DO DRAGÃO!!! The spectacular home of FC Porto in one of Portugal’s most beautiful cities is the site of a giant Champions League group stage clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one unbeaten after the first two months of the season and looking for a big European away win and make a statement about their chances in continental play. But it won’t be easy against the toughest opponent in the group that is an absolute nightmare to face in their home stadium, and this one promises to be a real battle. It’ll be a lot of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gündogan, Romeu, Gavi; Yamal, Lewandowski, Félix (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Astralaga (GK), Christensen, Iñigo, Alonso, Roberto, Casadó, Fermín, Ferran

FC PORTO

Starting XI: Costa; Mário, Cardoso, Carmo, Wendell; Varela, Eustáquio; Pepê, Baró, Galeno; Taremi (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Ramos (GK), Grujic, Conceição, Sánchez, Nico, Jaime, Namaso, Franco, Navarro, Martínez, Evanilson, Borges

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 Champions League, Group H, Matchday 2

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: TUDN (USA), TNT Sports 6 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 5 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

Online: Paramount+ (USA), Discovery+ (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!