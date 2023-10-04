Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo ‘will be best defender in the world’ - Luuk de Jong

Former Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong has had some kind words for Ronald Araujo this week

The Dutchman has revealed he knew instantly that Araujo would become a great player and thinks he’s gone on to become the best in the world in his position.

“When I played at Sevilla, he made his debut for Barcelona in a game against us. I immediately thought: this is a world-class player in the making,” he said. “He was just 20 at the time. Uruguayan, fast, strong, also good on the ball. He is now 24 and will be the best defender in the world for the foreseeable future.”

De Jong also reflected on Xavi’s use of Araujo at right-back to counter the threat of Vinicius Junior when Barca took on Real Madrid.

“A nice, very positive guy. He was intentionally put at right-back by Xavi at Barça against Real Madrid to stop Vinicius Jr. Had Vinícius in his pocket, didn’t he!” Source | AD

Araujo’s season so far has been disrupted by injury but he is fit again and could feature tonight when Barcelona take on Porto in the Champions League.