Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history with Barcelona

Lamine Yamal had made more history by becoming the youngest player ever to start a Champions League match.

The Barcelona wonderkid took to the pitch against Porto at the tender age of 16 years and 83 days, meaning he beats the record previously held by Celestine Babayaro.

16 - Aged 16 years and 83 days, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is the youngest player ever to start a @ChampionsLeague match, surpassing Celestine Babayaro's record (16y 86d) from November 1994. Sweet. pic.twitter.com/YhaVhfGYt4 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 4, 2023

Lamine has also made his first start in Europe’s top competition ahead of a couple of other familiar faces, with Ansu Fati and Gavi both making the top 10, as shown by Opta.

Lamine Yamal sets a new UEFA Champions League record as the youngest starter in the history of the competition...#UCL | @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/5J62TvUZMz — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) October 4, 2023

Xavi has picked a strong team for the clash against Porto. Lamine start alongside Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix in attack for the visitors.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is between the sticks, while Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Joao Cancelo line up in front of him in defence.

Xavi is without Frenkie de Jong and Pedri for the match due to injury and so goes with Gavi, Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield for Barca’s second group game of the competition.