Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history with Barcelona

Another record for the whizzkid

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
FC Porto v FC Barcelona: Group H - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lamine Yamal had made more history by becoming the youngest player ever to start a Champions League match.

The Barcelona wonderkid took to the pitch against Porto at the tender age of 16 years and 83 days, meaning he beats the record previously held by Celestine Babayaro.

Lamine has also made his first start in Europe’s top competition ahead of a couple of other familiar faces, with Ansu Fati and Gavi both making the top 10, as shown by Opta.

Xavi has picked a strong team for the clash against Porto. Lamine start alongside Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix in attack for the visitors.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is between the sticks, while Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Joao Cancelo line up in front of him in defence.

Xavi is without Frenkie de Jong and Pedri for the match due to injury and so goes with Gavi, Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield for Barca’s second group game of the competition.

