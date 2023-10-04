Robert Lewandowski limps out of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Porto

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has added to Xavi’s injury problems after limping out of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Porto.

The Poland international appeared to pick up a problem after being hit by a heavy challenge from David Carmo.

Lewandowski did continue for a few minutes but eventually had to be replaced by Ferran Torres before the half-time interval.

The striker was then spotted sitting on the bench with an ice pack on his shin which perhaps suggests it’s not too serious a problem.

Meanwhile, Ferran went on to put Barcelona 1-0 up just before half-time by slotting home after being sent through on goal by Ilkay Gundogan.

Barcelona have just one more game before the next international break, against Granada in La Liga on Sunday,

We’ll have to wait and see if Lewandowski will be fit enough to be involved in the game or if he’ll join Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha on the sidelines.