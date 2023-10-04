Xavi explains why Lamine Yamal had to be taken off for Barcelona against Porto

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has explained why Lamine Yamal had to be subbed off in the second half against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The teenager made history in Portugal, becoming the youngest player ever to start a Champions League game at the age of 16 years and 83 days.

Barcelona’s wonderkid had been effective too until he was replaced, with Xavi confirming he wasn’t feeling great and had to go off.

“Lamine was feeling bad. He had been telling me for a while that he felt bad, that he was unwell,” he said.

“That his stomach hurt. We took advantage of a break, but he couldn’t continue.”

Xavi also offered updates on Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo who also picked up problems during the match.

Lewandowski went off in the first half and was replaced by match-winner Ferran Torres and has suffered a “very strong blow” according to his manager.

Araujo looked uncomfortable towards the end, but Xavi insisted it was only cramp.