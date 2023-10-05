 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gavi to miss Shakhtar clash after red card for Barcelona against Porto

Xavi could be short of options in midfield

By Gill Clark
FC Porto v FC Barcelona: Group H - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will have to cope without Gavi for their next Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk after seeing the teenager sent off against Porto.

Gavi picked up a second yellow card late on for a pull back and will now serve a one-match suspension.

Barcelona host Shakhtar next time out in Europe’s top competition on October 22 but will have to make do without Gavi.

Xavi will be hoping that Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will be back in time for that clash or may find himself short of options in midfield.

Pedri has been back in training this week and is expected to return after the international break, while De Jong is still wearing a protective boot on his ankle problem and may not return until November.

Barcelona sit top of the table in the group after two wins from two. Porto and Shakhtar both have three points, while Antwerp are bottom and yet to manage a single point.

