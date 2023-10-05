Barcelona match-winner Ferran Torres speaks out after Champions League win over Porto

Ferran Torres was happy to share his thoughts after scoring the only goal of the game for Barcelona against Porto on Wednesday.

The forward came off the bench, after replacing the injured Robert Lewandowski, and netted just before half-time after pouncing on a Porto mistake.

Torres says he’s delighted to have taken advantage of the opportunity and revealed how the team had been feeling about the game before the match.

“Porto really pressed us very well. But football also consists of pouncing on a rival’s error and we did that here. As for me I’m dedicated to taking advantage of every single minute which comes my way because it’s very tough to get into this Barça team right now,” he said. “Prior to the match, amongst ourselves, we talked about a win almost being worth having one foot in the next round. Tonight we showed that we are terrific on the ball but that we also know how to suffer when needed.”

The game looks on paper to be Barca’s toughest in the group. Xavi’s side now face a double header against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League before Porto visit Montjuic at the end of November.