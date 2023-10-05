FC Porto 0-1 FC Barcelona: Vital victory - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have taken a monster step in the right direction of the last sixteen of the Champions League with a 1-0 win at the home of what, at least on paper, is the biggest threat in Group H.

Ter Stegen now in top three for appearances by a Barça goalkeeper

The trip to the Estadio do Dragão has special significance for Marc-André ter Stegen. On facing Porto for the first time in his career, the German became the goalkeeper with the third most competitive appearances ever for FC Barcelona.

Xavi Hernández: 100 games as FC Barcelona manager

Six years after leaving as a player, it was on 20 November 2021 that Xavi Hernández took charge of the FC Barcelona first team for the first time in a derby against Espanyol, winning it 1-0. The team hadn't got off to the best of starts, lying ninth in the table after 13 games, but under the new coach, there was soon a change for the better.

Lamine Yamal, youngest starter ever in the Champions League

Lamine Yamal has made yet more history after being named in the starting XI for the Champions League game with Porto at the Estadio Do Dragão. At 16 years and 83 days, he has become the youngest player ever to be named in the starting line-up in the competition, just three days younger than Celestine Babayaro was in 1994 when he started a game for Anderlecht.

Xavi happy as 'in the Champions League it's difficult to win away'

Barça boss and keeper Marc ter Stegen reflect on hard fought win away at Porto

Gavi: 'I will always give everything for FC Barcelona'

He is the beating heart of FC Barcelona. And accordingly, “I would do whatever I can for Barça”, explained Gavi during an interview with Catalan news outlet, La Vanguardia. The blaugrana number 6 discussed Frenkie de Jong, explained what his time at La Masia means to him and analysed his development as a footballer.

Ferran Torres: I'm going to make the most of every minute I have

Ferran Torres was the hero of Barcelona's 1-0 win at Porto, coming off the bench to score the winner. The player from Foios came on in place of Robert Lewandowski, who withdrew with an injury in the 34th minute.