Barcelona confirm Robert Lewandowski out with sprained ankle

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of action after suffering a sparined ankle on Champions League duty in midweek for Xavi’s side.

The Poland international was forced out of the 1-0 win over Porto on Wednesday night after a heavy challenge and will not return this weekend against Granada in La Liga.

Barcelona have offered an update on the striker and his fitness.

| Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Robert Lewandowski has a left ankle sprain. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/DelL9d8V4F — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 5, 2023

Ferran Torres looks set to start in his place at the weekend against Granada. The forward replaced Lewandowski against Porto and scored the only goal of the game.

It’s not clear yet how much time Lewandowski will miss, although Sport are reporting that he could be out for a month and potentially sit out the Clasico.

Lewandowski’s absence will be a big blow to Xavi, particularly as the Barca coach is also without Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha currently due to injury.