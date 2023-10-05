Jules Kounde reacts to making stunning tackle for Barcelona vs Porto

Jules Kounde spoke out after Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Porto about a crazy tackle he made in the second half.

The defender was a big reason why Barcelona kept a clean sheet in Portugal, making an incredible goal-saving challenge on Pepe who was through on goal.

Yet Kounde managed to catch up with him and just nick the ball away from the Porto forward before he was able shoot on goal.

Still can't get over this last ditch clearance from Jules kounde, absolute beast ️

Kounde admitted after the game it was a pretty satisfying moment.

“There was no other option. He has gotten in behind me, but I ran with him and make an inside touch that allows me to get the ball from him,” he told Movistar.

“It is always satisfying for a defender, because it helps to win matches.”

There’s no doubt that Kounde is enjoying a superb start to the season and is really thriving after returning to central defense this year after having to fill in at right-back in the last campaign.