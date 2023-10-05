Poland team doctor gives update on Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski’s ankle injury

Poland’s national team doctor has offered an update on the injury to Robert Lewandowski suffered on Champions League duty in midweek.

Lewandowski was forced off in the 1-0 win over Porto and Barcelona later confirmed he has been sidelined with a sprained ankle.

Team doctor, Jacek Jaroszewski, has now offered some more insight and confirmed the striker will not link up with Poland over the international break.

“I spoke to Robert today and saw the results of his tests,” he told TVP Sport.

“Unfortunately, the injury turned out to be so serious that it rules out Robert’s participation in national team training and his appearances in the matches against the Faroe Islands and Moldova, as well as in the next FC Barcelona matches.”

Jaroszewski went on to say “there was damage to the ligaments of the joint” which suggests it could be more than a simple sprain.

Reports have already indicated that Lewandowski will miss a month and games against Granada, Athletic, Shakhtar and potentially even the next El Clasico with Madrid.