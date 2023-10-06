Gavi joins the Frenkie de Jong fan club at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong may be out of action currently for Barcelona but there’s no chance of him being forgotten by his team-mates.

Joao Felix hurled praise at the Dutchman this week, saying he’s the player who has surprised him most at Barcelona, and Gavi has now followed suit.

The midfielder spoke to La Vanguardia about his midfield team-mate and just how highly he values playing alongside him at Barcelona.

Gavi asked about which player he admires most for their professionalism and immediately responded “Frenkie de Jong.”

The Spain international also admitted how annoyed he was to hear rumors of a Barcelona exit for De Jong in summer 2022.

“At that moment, I was upset, I didn’t want him to leave and I told him so. Lucky that he didn’t leave and that he’s still with us,” he added.

De Jong is being missed by Barcelona as he’s out with an ankle problem. Current reports suggest he may not return to action until November.