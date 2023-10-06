 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Angel Alarcon offers Barcelona timely reminder of his talents with solo goal

A potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski?

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre Season Friendly Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Angel Alarcon is back from injury and back in the goals too. The Barcelona youngster scored in a 2-0 win for the club in a Youth League win over Porto in midweek.

The 19-year-old’s strike may well have made Xavi sit up and take notice too. Alarcon picked up possession in his own half before racing through on goal and finishing neatly.

Alarcon is back after several months out with injury but his return looks to be well-timed with Barcelona having lost Robert Lewandowski to injury.

The striker has suffered a sprained ankle, but there are already fears he could miss around a month of action for Xavi’s side.

Barca are also without Raphinha due to injury right now, leaving Xavi a little short of options in attack currently.

Xavi does still have Ferran Tores, Joao Felix and Lamine Yamal available, but it seems that Alarcon could also be an option if needed.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes