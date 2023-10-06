Lewandowski sprains left ankle - FC Barcelona

Tests conducted this Thursday morning have revealed that Robert Lewandowski has sprained his left ankle and will be out of action until the injury heals.

Jules Kounde celebrates 50th appearance with outstanding performance - FC Barcelona

Jules Kounde has been, since the day he arrived, a key component of the FC Barcelona defence. And that has never been more apparent than against Porto on Wednesday night, which also happened to be his 50th game for the club.

Ferran Torres: A goal every 88 minutes - FC Barcelona

They're calling him the 'Shark' and it's easy to see why. Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the game with Porto on Wednesday night and with four now in his account, nobody in the team is producing goals at a faster rate than the Valencian. After 354 minutes of playing time this season, he's been netting once every 88.5 minutes.

Ordinary General Assembly of Delegate Members on October 21 - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona Board of Directors announced following its meeting of September 20 and in compliance with article 27 of the club statutes to call the Ordinary General Assembly as an online event pursuant to article 31 bis de of the Act on Catalan Sport (Legislative Decree 1/2000, of July 31) next October 21 at 9.30am CEST for the first call and 10am for the second call.

Could Lionel Messi arrive at Barcelona on loan in January? - SPORT

Yes, when everything seemed to indicate that the possibility of Leo Messi's return to FC Barcelona was buried for good, in the last few hours rumors have once again sparked up. It is true that it takes less than a spark even, for part of Barcelonismo to get their hopes up.

World Cup in Spain will mean financial boost for Barça's Spotify Camp Nou - SPORT

Forty-eight years later, Spain will once again host a World Cup. On Wednesday, FIFA awarded the organisation of the 2030 tournament to the joint bid of Spain, Morocco and Portugal (the inaugural games will be played in South America).

Xavi's most difficult decision in defence saved Barcelona in Porto - SPORT

It was not an easy task for Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández to pick a backline ahead of the Porto game. He had all his players available in defence, so he was forced to make some tough decisions.

Tireless Deco leading regular four-man meetings at Barça's training ground - SPORT

Those who see him work say that Deco is tireless as well as being a very responsible person. Since he took over as Barcelona's sporting director, he doesn't want to let a single detail slip through his fingers.

Ter Stegen: We have to put aside the ghosts & not put pressure on ourselves - SPORT

Marc-André ter Stegen assessed Barcelona's 1-0 win in Porto beyond the game they played, which on this occasion was not as brilliant as the Blaugrana side would have liked.

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané is on Barcelona's radar - SPORT

Leroy Sané is on Barcelona's radar. According to 'Bild', both the Blaugrana and Real Madrid are keeping an eye on the situation of the Bayern Munich player, whose contract expires in 2025 and who could decide to leave the Bundesliga in the summer. The winger is in exceptional form, with six goals in eight games, and Bayern could sell him if he does not extend his contract, as looks set to happen.

Barça will go all out to beat Chelsea to Corinthians midfielder Moscardo - SPORT

Barcelona will fight for titles this season. Let no one doubt it. However, when the summer of 2024 arrives, the club will still not be able to compete with the big names in Europe in the transfer market, where they will once again be competing at a disadvantage, as was the case in the last window.