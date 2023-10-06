 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona quartet named in Spain squad for Norway and Scotland Euro qualifiers

The players are set for international duty

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Spain v Cyprus: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres have all been included in the Spain squad for Euro qualifiers against Scotland and Norway.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente named his 24-man squad on Friday ahead of the international break which is due to start after this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Here’s the list in full:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Raya

Defenders: Carvajal, Jesús Navas, Laporte, Le Normand, Pau Torres, David García, Balde, Fran García,

Midfielders: Rodri, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Fabián Ruiz, Gavi, Sancet.

Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Ferran Torres, Yeremy Pino and Oyarzabal.

Ferran is back in the squad after being left out last time and then called up after injuries to Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio. The forward went on to score twice against Cyprus.

Lamine Yamal is also given the nod again after making history last time out, becoming Spain’s youngest player and youngest goalscorer.

Spain face Scotland on Thursday, October 12 and then head to Norway three days later.

