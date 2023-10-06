 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres has earned Spain call-up, says Luis de la Fuente

The forward has been recalled

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Porto v FC Barcelona: Group H - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Daniel Castro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has praised Ferran Torres after selecting the Barcelona forward in his squad for Euro qualifiers against Norway and Scotland.

Ferran has enjoyed a good start to the season with Barcelona, scoring four goals already, and De la Fuente says he deserved his call-up.

“He has earned it. He knows what we are going to ask of him. There are players who are capable of giving an extra plus and who may even feel more comfortable at their club, which I don’t think is the case,” he said.

“And Ferran is one of them, one of those who can give that extra in the national team. And he can also play in several positions.”

Torres is one of four Barcelona players in the squad. Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde and Gavi have also made it onto the list for the two games over the international break.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes