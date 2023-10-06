Barcelona’s Ferran Torres has earned Spain call-up, says Luis de la Fuente

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has praised Ferran Torres after selecting the Barcelona forward in his squad for Euro qualifiers against Norway and Scotland.

Ferran has enjoyed a good start to the season with Barcelona, scoring four goals already, and De la Fuente says he deserved his call-up.

“He has earned it. He knows what we are going to ask of him. There are players who are capable of giving an extra plus and who may even feel more comfortable at their club, which I don’t think is the case,” he said. “And Ferran is one of them, one of those who can give that extra in the national team. And he can also play in several positions.”

Torres is one of four Barcelona players in the squad. Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde and Gavi have also made it onto the list for the two games over the international break.