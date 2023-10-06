‘A footballer we love’ - Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez gets first Spain Under-21 call-up

Fermin Lopez has been handed a first call-up to the Spain Under-21 side after shining for Barcelona at the start of the new season.

The 20-year-old has made five appearances in all competitions and also scored a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Real Mallorca.

Lopez is now in the squad for Euro qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Hungary and will be hoping for some more minutes.

Here’s a look at the full Under-21 squad.

The Barca youngster is joined in the squad by Pablo Torre, who is currently on loan from Barcelona at Girona.

Manager Santi Denia says the call-up is fully deserved and hurled praise at the youngster.

“Fermín has taken a step forward. Having minutes in a club like FC Barcelona is not easy. Xavi Hernández has very good words for him. He has earned it,” he said. “Last year he scored goals for Linares in the First RFEF. Yes, he can play on the outside, as a winger, but right now we are seeing him very well on the inside, as an interior player. “He is a player who comes from the second line, has a goal and produces play, something very important for us. He is a footballer that we love.”

Lopez is also being tipped to make his first start for Barcelona this weekend when Xavi’s side take on Granada in La Liga.

Xavi is without Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong due to injury, meaning there’s a great chance Lopez could be handed the nod and a place in the XI.