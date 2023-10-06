Xavi tipped to call-up Barcelona Atletic’s Pau Victor after losing Robert Lewandowski to injury

Xavi Hernandez is being tipped to call-up Barcelona Atletic’s Pau Victor after losing Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha to injury.

The Poland international has suffered an ankle problem and will miss the trip to Granada at the weekend and potentially not return until the end of the month.

Albert Roge is reporting that Victor is one of the best placed candidates to get a call-up to the first team in the next few weeks.

The 21-year-old joined Barcelona on loan in the summer and has made an instant impression with Marquez’s side.

He’s the team’s top scorer so far this season and is a versatile attacker, able to play as a striker, winger or even a false 9.

Sport have already got excited about Victor and likened him to Ferran Jutgla after seeing him shine with Marquez’s side.

Angel Alarcon is another player who may be in Xavi’s thoughts, although it seems the fact he’s only just back from a long-term injury may mean he’s overlooked this time.