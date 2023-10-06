 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona forward Angel Alarcon sidelined again after suffering fresh injury blow

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Girona FC - LaLiga Santander Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Angel Alarcon has been hit by a fresh injury blow less than a week after being cleared to play again following a long spell on the sidelines.

Alarcon returned last weekend to play for Barcelona Atletic and also scored in midweek in a Youth League win over Porto.

However, he’s now been ruled out yet again with a hamstring problem. Early reports are suggesting he’ll miss another four or five weeks.

The injury will be a big blow to Alarcon, particularly when the first team are short of forward options due to injuries to Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Xavi is believed to be considering hand Pau Victor a call-up to cover the absences after seeing the forward shine for Barcelona Atletic in the early weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, Alarcon must now focus on his recovery from injury and hopefully he can get back to action soon and put his injury troubles behind him.

