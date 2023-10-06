Pedri gives Barcelona boost for El Clasico

Pedri has offered a brief update on his fitness as he closes in on a comeback from injury for Barcelona.

The midfielder has been sidelined since August but has been back in training and working with the ball this week.

Pedri offered a brief update about his current progress on the Residency on Friday when he was asked when he will return.

“Soon, after the break, I hope to be ready,” he said.

Pedri was then quizzed further about El Clasico and is hoping to be in top form for the visit of Real Madrid.

“If everything goes well, I’ll be at my best,” he said.

Barcelona play Real Madrid on October 28 in what will surely be another key game in the race to be crowned Spanish champions.

Xavi’s side could be without some key players for the match. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong may all miss the game but hopefully Pedri will be ready.