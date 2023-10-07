Patri Guijarro signs new contract with Barcelona Femeni

Barcelona Femeni have had a boost this week as Patri has signed a new contract at the club that runs until 2027.

The midfielder, who struck twice in the Champions League final last season, has penned a new deal that will keep her at Barca for another two years.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Patri Guijarro have reached an agreement for the midfielder to extend her contract until 30 June 2027.

“The player from Mallorca’s original deal ended on 30 June 2024 and she signed her new contract alongside president Joan Laporta and Xavi Puig, director responsible for women’s football.”

Barcelona will be hoping that Alexia Putellas also extends her contract shortly.

President Joan Laporta said over the summer that a contract renewal was close.

Alexia’s current deal is due to expire in 2024 and Barca obviously want to keep hold of the World Cup winner.