Barcelona’s Joao Cancelo wins Goal of the Month for September

Barcelona right-back Joao Cancelo has won the Goal of the Month award for September in La Liga for his lovely effort against Real Betis.

The Portugal international struck in a 5-0 win for the Catalan giants at Montjuic with what was his first goal for his club since his move from Manchester City.

Cancelo picked up the ball just outside the area, turned his man inside and out and then let fly with a sweet shot that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

And here it is in all its glory:

O golaço do João Cancelo contra o Betis. #LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/vKZED4pPH5 — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_br) September 23, 2023

Cancelo’s goal finished top of the pile ahead of Javi Guerra’s strike against Atletico as well as a sweet Willian Jose free-kick.

The Manchester City loanee has enjoyed a good start to his Barcelona career. He also scored in the 3-2 win over Celta Vigo and has made five appearances so far this season in La Liga for Barcelona.

Elsewhere, Girona boss Michel was named Manager of the Month, and Take Kubo picked up the Player of the Month award.