When and where to watch Granada v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Final game before the international break. FC Barcelona visit the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium on Sunday for another Liga game, this time against Granada. Three more points would be just the ticket in the quest to go top of the table.

FC Barcelona players on international duty - FC Barcelona

There is another international break upon us, and as soon Sunday's game with Granada is over, a large portion of the FC Barcelona squad will be heading off to represent their countries in Euro 2024 and World Cup 2026 qualifiers, plus a few friendlies.

Cancelo v Betis wins Liga Goal of the Month - FC Barcelona

João Cancelo hasn't taken long to have an impact at Barça, making the right side of the field his own and delivering huge contributions not only defensively, but also to the attack, and not just as a playmaker but as a finisher too.

Barça 6-0 Valencia: Big win for the league leaders - FC Barcelona

Abig win for FC Barcelona Women as they defeated Valencia CF 6-0 in a midweek game that fulfilled the postponed matchday 1 fixture. The Estadi Johan Cruyff was filled with fans once again who were treated to a great game of football after Alexia Putellas was honoured with a jersey after recently achieving the milestone of 400 competitive games for the Club.

Patri Guijarro extends contract until 2027 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Patri Guijarro have reached an agreement for the midfielder to extend her contract until 30 June 2027. The player from Mallorca's original deal ended on 30 June 2024 and she signed her new contract alongside president Joan Laporta and Xavi Puig, director responsible for women's football.

Xavi has a new option for the pivot role in Barca's midfield - SPORT

Xavi has been opting in recent games for a midfield with three players. He has moved away from the square formation that has given him such good results to place Joao Félix more open, on the left side of the attack. The absence of Frenkie de Jong through injury has also influenced his decision.

Xavi also sees Joao Felix operating in the Lewandowski position - SPORT

Without Robert Lewandowski, Xavi Hernandez will have to continue to rack his brains to find solutions. He has already had to do so with the very tricky absences of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha.