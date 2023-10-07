Xavi calls up Pau Victor and Marc Guiu for Barcelona’s clash with Granada

Xavi has called up Barcelona Atletic youngsters Pau Victor and Marc Guiu for Sunday’s La Liga clash against Granada.

The Barcelona coach is without a host of injured stars for the match, including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, which has opened the door for the two youngsters.

Victor had been tipped to be included in the squad after impressing in the early weeks of the season for Rafa Marquez’s side after moving on loan from Girona.

And Guiu has also been given the nod and has earned a maiden call-up to the senior side for a La Liga match.

Both players will be hoping for minutes off the bench against Granada in what is Barcelona’s final match before the next international break.

It remains to be seen how Xavi will line up his attack for the game, although it seems certan Ferran Torres will start potentially alongside Joao Felix and Lamine Yamal.